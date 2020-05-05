(CNN) — President Donald Trump said he was allowing Dr. Anthony Fauci to testify before the Republican-led Senate but not the Democrat-led House, calling it a "set up."

"The House is a bunch of Trump-haters," Trump claimed as he was departing the White House for Arizona for a tour of a Honeywell plant.

Trump's remarks amounted to an admission that he was looking to prevent Democrats from conducting their oversight duties when it comes to his administration's coronavirus response, even as he's willing to allow Republicans to proceed.

Last week, the White House said its attempts to block Fauci from testifying were due to scheduling and time-management issues, which Trump did not mention on Tuesday.

The White House issued a memo Monday seeking to limit task force members' hearing appearances after recently blocking Fauci from testifying before a House subcommittee. Fauci is still expected to appear before a Republican-led Senate committee later this month.

Trump admitted the difference in treatment for the House versus the Senate was who controls each chamber. He said the House is rooting for him to fail in combating coronavirus.

"They, frankly, want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death," he baselessly claimed. "They should be ashamed of themselves."

He ascribed the difference to political motives.

"They want us to fail so they can win an election, which they're not going to win," he said.