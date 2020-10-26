TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 870,000 state-of-the-art Abbott BinaxNOW coronavirus point of care antigen tests to the State of Kansas.

The rapid point of care tests, which are said to diagnose a coronavirus infection in as little as fifteen minutes, will be distributed at the discretion of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities as she deems fit.

“The Trump Administration has shipped 333,000 COVID-19 rapid tests directly to congregate care settings such as Kansas nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state. As of October 26th, over 544,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Kansas,” a release said.

“To facilitate the continued re-opening of Kansas schools, businesses and economy, the Trump Administration has prioritized scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity by making this $760 million national investment in BinaxNOW tests,” said Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD. “Distributing these rapid tests directly to states is consistent with the Trump Administration’s successful, ongoing approach of testing the right person, with the right test at the right time, is working and the effort will continue until the pandemic is under control.”

Giroir pointed out that testing does not substitute for avoiding crowded indoor spaces, washing one’s hands, or wearing a mask when not able to physically distance. “Combining personal responsibility with smart testing is a foundational pillar of the Administration’s national testing strategy.”

The Trump Administration is also sending tests to Missouri.