KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, local hospital workers were demanding hazard pay as they work on the frontlines of this pandemic.
Among the list of things they want from Truman Medical Center are more PPE and COVID-19 testing for all hospital workers.
The workers claim the conditions are not adequate and the hospital is not protecting them enough.
“We're fighting for hazard pay for these workers,” one worker said. “[They are] working in some hazard conditions [and do] not have some equip they need to do their job safely without spreading this disease. That's going on right now in our country.”
Nurses at Research held a similar protest last Friday. The hospital responded that they have adhered to federal guidelines for protective equipment.
We reached out to Truman Medical Center after hearing the claims from their workers today. They then sent the following statement:
“At Truman Medical Centers, we embrace the workers who have gone above and beyond during this crisis. There have been scores of them, in all parts of the organization. Even though financially this is a very difficult time for health systems, and especially for a safety net hospital like Truman, leadership has been giving a great deal of thought as to how we could show our appreciation for the workers who’ve truly been here for our patients.
Those who serve our community through their work at TMC truly are healthcare heroes, and, in addition to determining the best way to thank them going forward, we will continue to honor them every chance we get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.