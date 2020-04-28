KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Another Kansas City hospital is cutting salaries as guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic continue to impact revenues.

Officials at Truman Medical Center said they have seen “an extreme reduction” in revues at the hospital as elective procedures and clinical visits have stopped and half of the hospital rooms sit empty.

In order to remain open and financially viable the hospital announced Tuesday a series of pay reductions, with senior leadership including the CEO, executives and department heads taking 20 percent cuts while other staff like doctors, directors and other employees will see cuts ranging from 15 percent to 5 percent.

A release announcing the cuts noted that they are expecting to receive additional federal funding but said that revenue cuts were so deep that the federal support would not be enough to make up the difference.

“This is a tough time. Our staff is working harder than ever, and we know hard it is for them to be asked to give one more thing,” Truman Medical Centers/University Health CEO Charlie Shields said in the release. “We’ve asked staff to keep in mind this sacrifice is about ensuring the most deserving patients in the city continue to receive quality care, now and years from now.”

Last week Children's Mercy Hospital also announced executive pay cuts as well as staff furloughs that hospital leaders attributed to COVID-19 response.