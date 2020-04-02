KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hospitals are taking extra measures to keep staff and patients safe. Now, their safety precautions could extend outside of hospital walls.
Truman Medical Center said it is talking with hotels and apartments to potentially give staff a place to stay other than their homes.
The hospital is hoping to protect the families of their staff from the spread of COVID-19.
Truman also said it’s providing lost-cost meals to take home after long shifts and offering free child care to those who can’t afford it through a partnership with the YMCA.
It also has a wellness team creating a workout room and a “room of refuge” of staff to take a break from the challenges they face at work every day.
On Wednesday, we brought you the story of a National Nurses United protest. One nurse said her family is her biggest concern.
“I do not feel safe,” said Summer Baker, an RN. “I’m scared I’m going to bring the virus home to my child or my husband, that I’ll be giving it to other patients going room to room.”
Advent Health said it has started using block scheduling. That means the same group of people are scheduled together for each shift to limit exposure.
It said executives are meeting about the possibility of using hotel rooms for staff who have been exposed. Advent Health has not made a final decision about it as of this evening.
We reached out to other hospitals in the area like North Kansas City Hospital and Children’s Mercy to see what they are doing to support their staff. We have not heard back from them on any policy changes.
