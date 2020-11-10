INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The new surges in the pandemic are causing a delay to open the newly renovated Truman Library Museum exhibition which had been set to re-open this fall.
The library says all events will continue as "online-only" through at least the end of the year.
Online events include the upcoming Bennett Forum on the Presidency with author Jon Meacham and Washington Post columnist David von Drehle on Nov. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.