BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Triumph Foods employee has died of the coronavirus.
The male Buchanan County resident tested positive for the coronavirus on April 22.
Officials say he was in his 40s and had underlying conditions.
Triumph Foods sent KCTV5 News a statement confirming the death.
We are deeply saddened to confirm that an employee of Triumph Foods, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, has passed away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.
This employee, who we understand had underlying health conditions, was one of the first employees tested and had not reported to work since April 21.
This is a sad time for our entire company, as the loss of any life is difficult. Our focus continues to be on monitoring this situation and implementing all measures that will help to ensure the health and safety of our employees.
According to the Kansas City Health Department on Tuesday, Missouri officials identified around 60 Kansas City residents who work at Triumph Foods as positive coronavirus cases.
On Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said 359 employees and contract workers of Triumph Foods tested positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.