BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Triumph Foods employee has died of the coronavirus.

The male Buchanan County resident tested positive for the coronavirus on April 22.

Officials say he was in his 40s and had underlying conditions.

Triumph Foods sent KCTV5 News a statement confirming the death.

We are deeply saddened to confirm that an employee of Triumph Foods, who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, has passed away. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

This employee, who we understand had underlying health conditions, was one of the first employees tested and had not reported to work since April 21.

This is a sad time for our entire company, as the loss of any life is difficult. Our focus continues to be on monitoring this situation and implementing all measures that will help to ensure the health and safety of our employees.