KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Almost every day we are hearing about new treatments which could fight the coronavirus. Trials are underway on a variety of drugs. Now hospitals across the nation are also looking at blood transfusions to treat the critically ill patients.
It’s already being done in trials in Houston and New York, and the University of Kansas Hospital wants to try it too, because this has worked in the past.
“I think that is one of the more promising things,” Doctor Dana Hawkinson with the University of Kansas Hospital said.
It’s an idea that’s catching on across the nation. Take the blood of someone who beat the coronavirus and use their antibodies to attack the virus in someone who is critically ill.
Kindergarten teacher Julie Thaler donated her blood.
“I am one of the survivors, it's a tough ride. I got very lucky, and it was a way that I could give back,” Thaler said.
Diana Berrent is doing the same, she’s the leader of an online survivor group.
“My body figured out how to fight it off. So, let’s use that superpower that my body created and transfer it to somebody whose immune system didn’t kick in the same way,” Berrent said.
Two critically ill patients have already been transfused in Houston and doctors are hoping it works.
KCTV5 News asked Dr. Eric Salazar with Houston Medical Hospital if he has ever discussed a goal for how many people he would like to be able to treat a day using this method.
Dr. Salazar said, “As many as possible.”
This is an old idea, transfusions were used to fight the Spanish flu and it worked. Transfusions were also used in the Korean War and in China. It’s a small pool of patients, but this method did work.
Local doctors hope trials expand and the University of Kansas can join.
Normally trials would take more than a year, but the FDA is really moving quickly if something appears to work.
