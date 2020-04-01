NEW YORK (KCTV) - A Kansas City nurse who is currently working in a New York City hospital has a message for all of us at home, “take social distancing seriously and prepare your family for worst case scenarios.”
“In times like this, we’re doing the best we can,” Kansas City nurse Emily Milburn who is currently working in a New York City hospital, said.
Milburn took a few minutes out of her 12-14-hour shift, to speak with us from a Hallway at Lincoln Memorial Hospital in the Bronx.
“I’ve been doing this for over eight years, and I have never been more emotionally or physically exhausted than I am here,” Milburn said.
She’s a traveling disaster nurse with experience working during natural disasters and emergencies.
“But this is definitely the worst, it is the most eye-opening that I have come across,” Milburn said.
She admits she was skeptical about the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic before she boarded an empty plane in Kansas City almost three weeks ago and arrived in New York City’s eerily empty streets.
She’s worked every single day since in the over-capacity emergency room critical care unit.
“The majority of the people that come in here get intubated and they’re unstable and they crash and you were literally holding their hand as they fight every single day. And there’s visitor restrictions so the ones that don’t make it, unfortunately have to die alone. And it’s our job as front care to hold their hand as they pass,” Milburn said.
Milburn says they’ve run out of ventilators a few times and had to make devastating decisions on who gets the available resources.
“It’s not only ventilators, it’s IV pumps. We are having to try to driperate, which means without a pump, medically calculate how many drops per minute is safe,” Milburn said.
She’s seen patients from young 20’s to elderly and been there as many of them died.
“The morgues are overwhelmed with the amount of bodies that unfortunately we’re having to transport. I did one this morning and it’s just unbelievable,” Milburn said.
Milburn has a husband and two young daughters’ home in Kansas City. She says their love and support is keeping her sane. But their well-being is a constant worry.
“What happens if one of us gets sick? Where were our children go?” Milburn questioned.
As healthcare workers fight the frontline, they have this request from all of us.
“Try to be helpful and positive and help out in any way you can. Because this is a time that everyone has to come together. We come together during war, we come together during this, well this is a war. This is an infectious war and we need to come together,” Milburn said.
