(KCTV) -- The number of coronavirus cases in Missouri has reached 73 tonight.
The new tally may be startling to some as the previous total from just this afternoon was 47.
The state did not list how many tests have been performed, so what percentage are coming back positive is currently unknown.
The totals for each county can be viewed below:
A total of three people have died in Missouri. Those individuals were in Boone, Jackson, and St. Louis counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.