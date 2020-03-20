GENERIC: Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
(AP)

(KCTV) -- The number of coronavirus cases in Missouri has reached 73 tonight.

The new tally may be startling to some as the previous total from just this afternoon was 47. 

The state did not list how many tests have been performed, so what percentage are coming back positive is currently unknown.

The totals for each county can be viewed below: 

missouri 73 updated.PNG

A total of three people have died in Missouri. Those individuals were in Boone, Jackson, and St. Louis counties.

