KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services released their updated COVID-19 numbers on Sunday afternoon. 

According to the department, there are now 2,367 COVID-19 cases in the state. 

The majority of the total cases, 259 of them, are affecting people between the ages of 55 and 59. 

A total of 34 people have died. 

There are 175 cases in Kansas City and 139 in Jackson County.

On the other side of the state, there are 298 cases in St. Louis City and 883 in St. Louis County.

On Saturday, the total number of cases was 2,291 and there were 24 deaths.

For further details, visit the DHSS website here.

