TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Stormont Vail Health in Topeka says they have officially maxed out on Coronavirus patients.
The hospital says they are treating 81 patients who are positive. A spokesperson said this happened "much quicker" than it anticipated.
As early as last week, the hospital had started turning away patient transfers from Missouri and Oklahoma.
Now, Stormont Vail will not be able to accept any transfers.
