KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- More promising news in the fight against COVID-19 as local doctors begin administering an antibody drug to help the immune system fight the virus. The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy called bamlanivimab. The drug may help decrease the number of people who need to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The Chief Clinical Officer at Truman Medical Centers/University Health Programs Dr. Mark Steele says they will be giving the drug to patients who meet criteria on a first come, first serve basis. So far, they have received 34 doses.
Wednesday a patient received the first dose administered by Truman Medical Centers/University Health Programs. The drug is used for patients who have mild to moderate symptoms for less than 10 days and who have not been hospitalized.
“It’s targeted toward high risk individuals,” Steele said. “Those individuals who are more likely to become hospitalized with severe COVID.” That includes patients who are 65 years of age or older. “Those who are quite overweight with a BMI of 35 or greater,” Steele said. “Some that have medical conditions like diabetes or who are immunocompromised.”
Its unclear when additional doses of the drug could arrive in the metro. “The medication is a molecule that was developed in the lab to simulate an antibody against COVID,” Steele explained. “The way that it works is that it helps to prevent the virus itself from attaching to cells and entering cells and thus reducing the replication of the virus.”
Steele says it’s important to continue efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including mask wearing and social distancing. “These types of things should give us hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel," Steele said. "That we are eventually going to get passed this pandemic."
The most commonly reported adverse effects during trials included nausea, diarrhea, dizziness, headaches and vomiting. Clinical studies are ongoing to further evaluate the safety of the use of the drug.
