KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Monday, Truman Medical Centers/University Health (TMC/UH) said they will require all workforce members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
A release from TMC/UH said they will be the first medical center in the region to have such a requirement.
“TMC/UH wants to ensure we are doing everything possible to keep our patients, our workforce, and our community safe,” said President and CEO Charlie Shields. “In doing so, we recognize the importance of leading by example.”
“For that reason, and so the medical center remains able to care for the growing number of patients suffering from COVID-19, the entire workforce at Truman Medical Centers/University Health will be required to be vaccinated by September 20,” Shields said.
The release from the medical center says that approximately 70% of their staff has already been vaccinated.
TMC/UH was the first healthcare system in the region to receive and administer the first dose of the vaccine, the release notes.
