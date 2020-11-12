FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If fans want to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, Ticketmaster announced Thursday.
Billboard reports the plan would involve the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms.
Fans would be required to either verify through the app they'd been vaccinated or prove they tested negative for the virus within 72 hours prior to event.
If you don’t comply, you won’t be allowed into the venue.
The plan is still being ironed out.
Ticketmaster said fans shouldn’t worry about their personal health information being permanently stored or shared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.