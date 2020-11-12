Organizers of packed Chainsmokers summer concert fined $20,000 by New York State
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If fans want to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, Ticketmaster announced Thursday.

Billboard reports the plan would involve the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms.

Fans would be required to either verify through the app they'd been vaccinated or prove they tested negative for the virus within 72 hours prior to event.

If you don’t comply, you won’t be allowed into the venue.

The plan is still being ironed out.

Ticketmaster said fans shouldn’t worry about their personal health information being permanently stored or shared.

