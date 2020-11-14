Thundergong $1 million

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- In its fourth year, the THUNDERGONG! event reached a milestone: $1 million in donations.

Entering this year's event, THUNDERGONG! had helped raise over $850,000 for Steps for Faith.

The fundraising has helped over 400 individuals receive much needed prosthetics.

This year's version was streamed for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas City area native Jason Sudeikis and a long list of celebrity performers and bands performed, including The Foo Fighters, Ben Harper, Jack Johnson and Blake Shelton.

