KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Three Kansas City, Kansas, assisted living facilities are reporting their facilities coronavirus deaths and cases.

According to a Unified Government spokesperson, Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation Facility now reports a total of 36 deaths among their residents. 105 residents and 27 employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precaution, Life Care Center tested all their residents and staff members for COVID-19. Over the weekend, 30 residents and seven employees tested positive. Four residents at the facility have passed away due to the virus.

Delaware Highlands Assisted Living is reporting 16 residents and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and there have been no deaths related to the virus.