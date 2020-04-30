WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Thousands of cars lined up to receive donated food from Harvesters Food Network today.
The sight was a true testimony to the current times.
There were four semi-truck loads of food brought out to serve people in Wyandotte County today. Those with Harvesters said it was their largest distribution in history.
One woman who was furloughed from her dentist office said, “It’s going to help a lot. I’ve been off since March 24.”
A home healthcare worker said, “It’s going to help me out a lot. I have my grandkids at the house, so it’s going to help me out a whole lot.”
A pandemic that doesn’t discriminate has left many needing a helping hand.
“Many of them are coming in for the first time,” said Steve Davis, COO of Harvesters. “Many that never needed help before but now find themselves in the situation where they need help.”
“We knew this was going to be big because of the situation," Davis said. "This particular distribution -- we do a lot of these distributions within our network, usually more than 200 a month, but this was about four times the size.”
Harvesters officials said they typically serve around 400 households. Today, they served just over 1,300.
A line began forming around 5:30 a.m.
“I’ve been in line since 8:45 a.m.,” one person said.
“We came around 9 o’clock,” said another. “It was a long line, but it was worth it because we got food.”
Each carload received a box of nonperishable foods, a box of fresh produce, and some frozen meat items.
“Us and a lot of families are struggling,” another person said. “It helps a lot.”
Harvesters said they expect a high demand for many months and plan to work to feed as many as they can.
Harvesters is planning their next mobile distribution to be in Jackson County in the next couple weeks. More mobile distributions will be added as needed.
Typically, Harvesters partners up with multiple agencies. Today, it was solely their organization.
They said that the last time they had a “solo” distribution was during the government shutdown, but they said that didn’t compare to what they saw today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.