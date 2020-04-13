KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - 91,000 people filed for unemployment last week in Missouri and there were 50,000 new claims in Kansas. People are growing more and more frustrated as they try and work through both states systems.
For two weeks, Diane Faelber called Missouri’s Department of Labor and tried using their website to file her unemployment claim.
“Half the time the website’s not working, you’ll get error or it’s down. It was back up this morning. I checked just a little bit ago but who knows when it will go back down again. We know they’re getting slammed. We know it’s horrible but gosh they’ve had a while to roll this out,” Faelber said.
Then Friday she finally got through to a real person and not a recording.
“I got astoundingly lucky at 8:06, six minutes after they started answering the phone I got through and got my unemployment filed,” Faelber said.
But she knows hundreds of others haven’t been as lucky.
“Hours and hours of redialing and sometimes you’ll be put in a cue and be stuck there for hours and hours and hours,” Faelber said.
KCTV5 News tried calling and she was right. The call did eventually go through once and a recording said they were experiencing a higher call volume.
In Kansas, their website is struggling to keep up with the number of people who need to file claims. It was even down for part of the morning.
Faelber drives for Uber. She says because she’s an independent contractor, she needs to apply again to get the extra $600 a week under the Federal Cares Act, but she’s hoping now that the government has started sending out stimulus checks, she will get hers soon.
“People are scared. We’re really, really scared. My savings are dwindling now, I’m almost out and it’s going to be at least 18 days and I hope that I get this stimulus check this week,” Faelber said.
