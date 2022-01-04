OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Thousands of local families are seeking out COVID tests for their children as they return to class after winter break.
On Tuesday, nearly 2,000 people -- many of them families -- lined up near an Overland Park lab facility to get tested.
Mike Alvarez and his son, Aiden, had just returned from a family trip and wanted to get a swab before the start of school.
"We wanted peace of mind," Mike said.
Despite the long line, the test moved quickly. MyHomeLabs, the company conducting the testing, had opted for self-swab PCR kits. The teams of lab techs distributed the packets through the line, allowing most people to test within an hour.
"The line looked very long, but it moved quickly," Alvarez said.
The tests Tuesday were free of charge. MyHomeLabs will return on Wednesday and Thursday to conduct more tests, but those will cost $100 each.
Jerred Mann, the CEO of MyHomeLabs, said people could also purchase the kits online.
"You have kids going back to school, mask rules changing," he said. "Families want that assurance."
The lab also offered same-day results for many of the families. The company had set up testing equipment for the samples at an office space near the testing line.
"Having that peace of mind right off the bat in 24 hours is a huge benefit," Mann said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.