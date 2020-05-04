TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A Lansing Correctional Facility inmate who died Monday has tested positive for the coronavirus bringing the total COVID-19 related deaths to three in the facility.
The inmate was a male over the age of 50 who tested positive for the virus on May 1 and was then transported to Providence Medical Center.
The inmate was serving an 85-month sentence for charges including aggravated indecent liberties with a child and lewd fondling/touching of a child less than 14-years-old.
He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections since July 2018.
The inmates name will not be released to the public due to confidentiality laws. His family has been notified.
