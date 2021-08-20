Lawrence, KS -- The University of Kansas is offering vaccine incentives for students who will head to their first day of fall classes on Monday. Saturday afternoon KU will host a walk-in vaccine clinic at the Watkins Health Services from noon to 2:00PM. Students can also set an appointment online to receive a vaccine.
“It’s been a really long summer of us getting prepared for bringing all of our students back,” Emergency Management Coordinator Andrew Foster said. “We put in a lot of effort the past couple months in order to reset classrooms and reset the campus.”
KU announced vaccine incentives worth more than $235,000 will include weekly drawings on Fridays starting on Aug. 27 and running through Oct. 29. Three students will win a cash prize equivalent to one semester’s worth of undergraduate in-state tuition, valued at $5,091. Three students will win a cash prize of $5,000. “I think that would really bring people in and make them think more about getting vaccines,” student Eli Mardis said.
Two students will win a gold parking permit. Four students will win $1,000 in KU Dining Dollars. "One of the ways we have a safe environment is by having a high level of vaccination on our campus,” Foster said.
Other students will win sets of two football and men’s basketball tickets to a variety of games. To qualify for weekly drawings prizes, students need to upload a completed vaccine card to Watkins Health Services through a secure portal. “I’m fully vaccinated. I’ve been vaccinated since January,” student Brynn Nusz said. “I worked in healthcare and it was required for us to continue working.”
“If they’ve already gotten their vaccine off campus, which is fantastic, and they’ve shown up fully protected, all they have to do is log on to the Watkins health portal and enter their vaccine record,” Foster said.
The incentives were paid for by using federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund dollars designated to help higher education institutions fight the pandemic.
In addition, KU will offer $40 gift cards from the KU Bookstores to the first 4,000 students who receive their first dose of a vaccine sequence at on-campus vaccine appointments and clinics. These students will also be eligible to receive a $10 KU Dining gift card after setting an appointment and returning to receive a second dose of vaccine. Participation in this program is completely voluntary.
Walk-in clinic dates, times and locations:
• Saturday, Aug. 21, noon-2 p.m., Watkins Health Services building
• Monday, Aug. 23 through Friday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Level 4 of the Kansas Union, Traditions Area
• Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 1, 3-7 p.m., Lobby, Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center
