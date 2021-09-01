KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The University of Kansas Health System says that COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for employees, volunteers, students, temporary workers or contractors working in Kansas City-area facilities, and for all University of Kansas physicians.
Those not already fully vaccinated will have until Dec. 1 to complete a vaccine regimen.
“We are always committed to providing the very best and safest care for our patients,” said Tammy Peterman, president of the Kansas City division for The University of Kansas Health System. “We know we are making the right decision for our organization, our employees, our patients, and physicians. We continue to strongly encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated.”
