KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Ship in the West Bottoms will be requiring proof of vaccination at certain times of the week.
The restaurant updated their website Monday to mention the upcoming change and posted on social media, as well.
Their Facebook post states their updated COVID-19 protocols will go into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Here is how the restaurant describes their new protocols:
Due to the recent upward trend in Covid 19 cases locally, we are implementing the following policy to keep our staff, customers, musicians and DJs safe. Bear in mind this policy is subject to change, and you should check our website at www.theshipkc.com for the most up to date information. For the foreseeable future, in order for you to enter the venue, we will be checking to see that you have one of the following:
After 7:00pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays:
- A vaccination card, showing fully vaccinated status; OR-A photo of your vaccination card, showing fully vaccinated status; OR
- A digital vaccine record from third-party apps; OR
- Proof of a negative Covid 19 test within 48 hours of the show; AND
- All guests will be required to show a government issued photo ID that matches the name on your vaccine or test.
- No minors are permitted on premises
At all times during business hours, you will need:
- A mask to enter the building, order at the bar, while using our bathrooms, or otherwise not actively eating or drinking.
- Our alley entrance will no longer be accessible for guest entry. All guests must enter our Union Avenue doors at 1221 Union Avenue.
