LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Having groceries is a necessity for everyone and while we now we have the option to get food without stepping foot in a store, that does come with a catch.
Most shoppers walking into the grocery store have masks and gloves on to protect themselves.
If you want to skip the checkout lines altogether, you’ll still have to wait though. The time between online checkout and pickup is getting longer.
“I was thrilled to get a pickup for today,” said shopper Kimberly Rues.
Hy-Vee said that, over the last two weeks, demand for pickups and delivery has quadrupled.
“Yesterday there was a line of cars all the way to the end of the parking lot there,” said Jake Morris, a Door Dash shopper.
Plus, shoppers aren’t always getting everything on their lists.
“I think I saw toilet paper, which we haven’t been able to get in a while,” noted shopper Linda Ziegelmann.
For some, waiting for whatever they can get is worth it.
“I appreciate not having to go in there because I have health care workers on the front lines that live in my house,” said Ziegelmann.
“It was just one of those things,” Rues said. “We have this ability to take care of it this way. Why put ourselves at any risk or put other people at risk as well?”
However, it does take some planning.
“It’s harder, but we just try to figure it out together,” Ziegelmann said. “Like, ‘What are we going to need in four days?’”
Katherine Becchina is also planning ahead, but still making trips inside the store.
“So, I’m still trying to get out and do normal things -- have some of that normalcy,” she explained.
She is getting groceries every two or three weeks to cut down on trips, though.
“Spend a little more, but a lot less trips,” Becchina noted.
On the flip side, Door Dash employees like Jake Morris are in line for pickup multiple times a day.
“I stay busy all day,” he said.
Shopping inside or online, there’s a greater appreciation for those who keep us fed.
“These people are amazing,” said Ann Gautreaux, a Door Dash shopper. “Nobody understands how much they do and what they put themselves in front of for all these people to be at home safe.”
One Hy-Vee location recently started limiting the number of people they allow inside at one time. We have yet to see whether that will make delivery and pick up times even longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.