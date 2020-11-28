KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Holiday Boutique is launching its new Virtual Storefront on November 28. which also coincides with Small Business Saturday.
While this year the Holiday Boutique won’t be at the Overland Park Convention Center, this shopping tradition continues with a “Home for the Holidays” theme throughout the online experience.
The Holiday Boutique Virtual Storefront helps to connect holiday shoppers with their favorite local and small business vendors. This year’s Storefront features more than 200 vendors. Many of them have online shops available. Shoppers will be able to find their favorite items including unique accessories, holiday décor, children’s toys, handmade artwork, seasonal treats, personalized gifts, apparel and so much more.
The storefronts will be available through Dec. 31. Each vendor will have a details product page in the storefront that will include a description of their business, products they sell, shopping link, photos, booth location from the 2019 Holiday Boutique, and their contact information.
The Virtual Storefront can be found here:
