KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Some people are already wondering what Halloween will look like during a pandemic. Two of Kansas City’s historic haunted houses will open with new protocols to keep the tradition alive in the West Bottoms District.
The Beast and The Edge of Hell will open September 18 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night they auditioned actors to select who will become a member of their scare cast.
“Early on there was a lot of, ‘there will be no Halloween this year’,” Full Moon Productions, Inc. Vice-President Amber Arnett-Bequeaith said.
Arnett-Bequeaith, known as the “Queen of Haunts,” says they decided to open for a much shorter season than normal for anyone who needs a break.
“It really is an outlet for people to get away from what is real and enjoy what is safe and fun. I think this year more than ever people will be looking for that kind of outlet,” Arnett-Bequeaith said.
“Many people want any form of entertainment that is not streamed into their living room,” scare cast member Chris Wallace said. “Scaring people and giving them that burst of adrenaline is very rewarding.”
This year, customers and employees will have their temperatures checked before entry.
“This year we will all wear masks,” Arnett-Bequeaith said.
Masks are required for customers. Staff will not share or change costumes or character masks.
“You got to know this year you’ve got to stay six feet apart,” scare cast member Jennifer Kolb said.
The number of tickets for entry will be limited to allow for space between groups that are not members of the same household.
“We are celebrating The Beast’s 30th anniversary. The Beast was born in 1991. That’s a big milestone,” Arnett-Bequeaith said.
To celebrate the 30th anniversary season, tickets at the Beast and Edge of Hell will be $10 opening night only, the same price as when the Beast opened in 1991.
“Creating those family memories. So if you are able, come out and enjoy Halloween,” Arnett-Bequeaith said.
“Come out. Have some fun. We’ve got masks. Six feet apart. You’ll be safe. Kind of,” Kolb said laughing.
This year, The Beast and the Edge of Hell will only be open for 18 nights. If you want to go to the houses, you will need to bring your mask.
(0) comments
