FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- It's November, and the holiday season is officially upon us.
This year, it will look a bit different as the coronavirus pandemic surges on.
Millions usually travel across town or across the country to gather with loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving. But just like with everything else this year, officials are urging you to take another look at your usual plans.
New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests holding virtual Thanksgiving gatherings this year and limiting gatherings to just your own household.
But if you plan to add more to that, here are a few tips to try and keep you and those around you safe.
- Assess the current level of covid-19 infections in the area you plan to visit.
- Host activities outdoors whenever possible. when holding them inside, increase ventilation.
- Try to only include people who are local.
- Limit the number of attendees
- Continue to wear your mask when around those you don't live with
- Encourage everyone to wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before preparing, serving or eating food
- Avoid buffet or potluck meals. ask people to bring their own food--- or limit contact of the plates and food to a designated server.
- Watch parades and sporting events on tv rather than in person
- Do all your Black Friday shopping online
- And finally, if you do participate in any higher-risk activities, take extra precautions for the next 14 days to protect others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.