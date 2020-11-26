JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The pandemic has changed the way many have been able to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, but some did take advantage of today’s beautiful weather.
Instead of crowds at the parks, there were a few small gatherings, and a couple of pigskins being thrown.
On this unusual Thanksgiving, the one group reaping the benefits, the dogs.
“We love this park because it’s a great space and usually has a lot of dogs, so it was beautiful day, and during Thanksgiving we don’t have to work,” says dog owner Christian Anderaos.
For Kevin Butner, he came down to Kansas City from rural Missouri, to enjoy an early Thanksgiving feast on the plaza.
“It was a Thanksgiving dinner and we ate at Stock Hill and it was fabulous,” says Butner.
Afterwards he and the family wrapped things up by letting the four-legged friends, get a workout.
“They would normally come to us but because of COVID they’re not traveling so we came to them this year and had Thanksgiving here in Kansas City and came to the dog park so we can be with them and other dogs,” says Butner.
As for Julia Kapros taking her dog Woody out is just the start, to a day full of excitement with the family.
“We are just going to go home, and my family is Hungarian so they cook up some kind of Thanksgiving food and then we will probably play some games and just have some time with the family,” says Kapros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.