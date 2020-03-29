WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A fourth person has died in Wyandotte County as the coronavirus continues to spread.

Wyandotte County officials said Sunday morning that a man in his 90s has now died from COVID-19.

We're sad to confirm a 4th COVID-19 death in WyCo, a man in his 90s. See the latest COVID-19 data for WyCo at: https://t.co/ytnQ3HfY7Y https://t.co/SfodIXi0vz — Unified Government Public Health Department (@UGHealthDept) March 29, 2020

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website, there are 261 positive cases in the state of Kansas. This death would make the states sixth death.

Saturday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a statewide order requiring people to stay in their homes to slow the spread of the coronavirus, waiting until nearly three-quarters of the state's residents were already facing such directives.

This temporary Stay at Home Order will start on Monday, March 30 and goes until April 19.