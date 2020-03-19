WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A ninth person has tested positive for coronavirus in Wyandotte County, Kansas.
The patient is a man in his 60s who tested positive at a VA medical center. He is isolating at home.
According to previous coverage, there was another Wyandotte County veteran who tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18. After he was diagnosed, the authorities began working to figure out who he had been in contact with.
According to the table of data released on Thursday, the March 18th patient was also in his 60s.
No other information is available at this time.
