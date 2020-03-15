JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Sunday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that a sixth case of coronavirus has been detected in Johnson County.
This brings the total for the state up to nine detected cases.
This new presumptive positive case is a man in his 50s. It is unknown how he contracted the virus.
The man is "isolated appropriately" at home and is doing well. His family is quarantined.
The health department is working to identify anyone who had close contact with him and will contact them as soon as possible.
No other information is available at this time.
“The best way to protect yourself is to wash your hands frequently, cover your cough and make sure to stay home when you are ill” states Mary Beverly, JCDHE interim director.
