KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - For the last week, teachers and staff from University Academy in Kansas City have been handing out free lunches.

“We just open up our doors and then anybody that needs a meal, come on over,” Title 1 Teacher at University Academy Bethany Brown said.

The service runs from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, preferably for families with kids under 18-years-old. With Kansas City Public Schools suspending their student meal service, teachers expect the need to grow.

“In the beginning, like I was saying, we weren’t getting a lot, so we had some meals left over. So now, knowing that there are going to be more people in need, not only give away what we have, but we can also make more and give out some more,” Brown said.

The setup is near the intersection of East 30th and Holmes Street, just one of several locations including Destiny Life Center, University Academy and Southeast Community Center.

“To be able to serve someone else who is less fortunate I think that’s what the blessing is about that we are supposed to help others,” Debra Foster-Payne with University Academy said.

Well what if you’re not able to make it within that 11 a.m. to noon window? Well there are other options. Why not get a free meal prepared by a chef at the Bishop Sullivan Center on Troost, Monday through Friday 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“If there is three words to say what we do, we help people with food, aide and jobs,” Doug Langner, the Manager at Bishop Sullivan Center at the Troost location said.

Lately, the top preference has been food, but Langner says they’ve had a dip in their pantry service.

But with Kansas City Public Schools recent change, he feels all of the services, whether it’s the grocery pick up from 9 a.m. to noon, or the free lunch and dinner, they will be on high demand, which they are ready for.

“We serve all of Kansas City, Missouri, you just need an ID and some kind of prove of address like a utility bill,” Langner said.

As for the Kansas City Public School meal service, officials say there is no timetable of when the service will be brought back, but they do anticipate an announcement about it later this week.

You can also go on to the Harvesters website and find a list of other resources near you for food or essential needs.