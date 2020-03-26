OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday afternoon, a high-speed chase went from Bonner Springs to Overland Park but the suspect is still on the loose.
At one point, the 15-minute pursuit hit speeds of up to 140 mph.
What we know so far is that it all started when the Kansas Highway Patrol tried to pull over a car for speeding in around 1 p.m. That was in Bonner Springs in the area of K-7 Highway north of 130th Street.
They quickly realized that the white Mercedes-Benz had been stolen out of Johnson County about a month ago.
The driver refused to stop and then dangerously wove through traffic, ignoring all stoplights. At one point, the driver was going the wrong way against traffic on 87th Street.
The suspect only slowed at W. 87th St. and Lenexa Drive at 1:20 p.m. to let a passenger, who appeared to be female, out of the car.
About a minute later, the suspect dumped the car in Overland Park in the parking lot of Mid-American Auto Interiors on Elmhurt Drive and Grandview Lane.
The suspect then got into a bright blue car that was unlocked there, but was unsuccessful in starting it.
After that, the man ducked inside the business and several workers ran out to alert the officers who had arrived at the scene.
Somehow, the suspect managed to get away by stealing a white Toyota Venza and has yet to be found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.