INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- Beginning Jan. 18, students and staff in the Independence School District will be required to wear a mask.

The temporarily requirement will begin on Jan. 18 and will be applied universally.

"If we as a district want to continue to offer in person learning, our best action is to temporarily reinstate the masking requirement," said Independence Superintendent Dale Herl in a video posted on Friday night.

The difficulty in finding substitute teachers was the number one reason given for the move.

