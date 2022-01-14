INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- Beginning Jan. 18, students and staff in the Independence School District will be required to wear a mask.
The temporarily requirement will begin on Jan. 18 and will be applied universally.
"If we as a district want to continue to offer in person learning, our best action is to temporarily reinstate the masking requirement," said Independence Superintendent Dale Herl in a video posted on Friday night.
The difficulty in finding substitute teachers was the number one reason given for the move.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.