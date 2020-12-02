FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Student math skills are taking a hit because of the pandemic, according to a study released by a testing nonprofit Monday.
The study looked at information from nearly 4.5 million students. The focus was mainly on third- and eighth-graders.
Researchers found that the students performed at the same levels in reading than before the pandemic, but their math skills dropped.
According to the research, math scores fell about five to ten points lower than students tested last year. The study recommended school districts run their own research to find out where their students are falling behind.
