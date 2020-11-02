JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - It's been a long campaign! If you're losing sleep over the election and the pandemic, you're not alone! 55-percent of Americans say Election Day could be the most stressful day of their lives.
KCTV5 News talked with a mental health expert about the best way to take care of you and your loved ones right now.
There are a lot of ways to ease the stress during a time like this, but experts say at the center of it all is kindness. Kindness to yourself and kindness to others.
From politics to the pandemic, one thing we all share in common right now is the real potential for stress overload.
“There is a lot of stress with COVID, with the election. People are also nervous and anxious about being disappointed because somebody is going to be disappointed of course," says social worker Monty Miller.
Miller says there are lots of ways to keep stress from taking a hold of you.
Not only the obvious things like getting enough sleep, exercising and eating healthy, but take breaks from the news cycle from social media and stop fighting with your loved ones.
“You don’t want to damage your relationship over something like that you know relationships are more important than your political beliefs or your political stance right now," he says.
Miller also says prepare yourself to be disappointed in the event your candidate does lose.
“Don’t think of it is the end of the world, don’t think of it as being bigger than it really is," said Miller.
Stick together, get involved in causes you’re passionate about and look to the future no matter what. And he says this is critical, teach your children the same.
“There still a lot of beautiful things in life and we’re gonna work on helping other people in life, we’re going to work on doing nice things, we’re going to work on taking care of neighbors, we’re gonna work on taking care of family, we’re gonna pull together as a community and we’re going to be OK," he said.
More than anything, stay kind.
Michelle Datu of Prairie Village agrees.
“Kind of scared to see what the outcome is either way and just hoping that people can be kind to each other and find peace and hopefully we can all move on and do the best we can with what we’re given," she said.
