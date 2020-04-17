INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Cities and counties are determining which businesses are considered essential and one Jackson County business reached out to KCTV5 with concerns about its operations being shut down.
On the Jackson County government’s website it has a long list of businesses considered essential. It said stores that supply essential workers can stay open.
Christina Bindi is the manager at Red Wing shoes in Independence and she said she falls into that category.
It wasn't until we started asking questions about why the shop had to close down that the health department allowed it to open.
“Why can I rent a couch, but I can’t buy safety footwear?” she questioned. “It doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Red Wing sells shoes to plumbers, factory workers and other essential personnel.
“They can’t work without their safety footwear,” Bindi explained.
Bindi said the county shut down her business this week and wasn't giving her much of an explanation other than “I’m sorry.”
The store is the only branch in Kansas City with an open sign that went dark for a few days.
“It’s very aggravating,” Bindi said. “I would like somebody to actually answer questions for me and they just won’t. They said, ‘Get over it.’ End of discussion.”
While KCTV5 News was at the store, three people tried to stop by. All of them were turned away.
Jeffery Kern is a repairman who stopped by the store.
“I’m essential if your toilet is gushing all over your apartment,” he explained.
However, he needs new shoes to keep working.
“My current pair of work shoes, they still function, but they let water in when I walk around in the grass,” he said. “So, they’re definitely on the worn out side.”
It’s frustrating for Bindi to turn away business she feels should be allowed.
“Why can’t they answer some questions and do what’s right?” she said. “They won’t.”
We reached out to the county with Bindi’s concerns. It said the city of Independence shut down the store, not the county.
In an email the store gave us, however, a city public health investigator said she’s following the direction of the county, which the city confirms sets the guidelines.
Around 4 p.m., however, the health department called Bindi and said she could reopen.
“Awesome," Bindi said. "I have answers. I can help my customers, that’s all I care about. So, thank you."
Bindi said she wouldn't have been able to reopen without our help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.