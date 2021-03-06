KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There will be a vaccine event at Swope Health Services On March 6. It will be from 1 pm to 5 pm.
Here is the link to register for an appointment.
The website says all appointments are filled, but you should still sign up for one. This will put you on a waiting list, in case the clinic gets more vaccines than it plans for.
