(KCTV) -- After the CORE 4 partners in the Kansas City metro issued a stay at home order set to take place on Tuesday, North Kansas City and Clay County decided to extend that order to include them.
The city of Belton has followed suit as well.
The Clay County Public Health Center made their order on Sunday and North Kansas City's mayor said their official announcement wound be made before the end of the day.
The order requires that people who are not engaging in essential activities stay home. People can still go to grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations.
All the stay at home orders issued around the KC metro go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday. They will stay in effect for 30 days.
