COVID-19 test

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The State of Missouri is now offering free at-home COVID-19 tests for residents in the state.

Missouri residents can order their kit online here.

The kit is good for six months and should be delivered to their home within two days.

Once used, it must be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours and results are provided via email within two days.

The test has been authorized for use by the FDA.

Shipping is free.

