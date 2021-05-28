KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The State of Missouri is now offering free at-home COVID-19 tests for residents in the state.
Missouri residents can order their kit online here.
The kit is good for six months and should be delivered to their home within two days.
Once used, it must be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours and results are provided via email within two days.
The test has been authorized for use by the FDA.
Shipping is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.