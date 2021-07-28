TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- At a press conference today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that state employees in certain areas will be required to wear masks at work starting Monday.
This is regardless of the employee's vaccination status and only applies to workers in counties with a "high" or "substantial" (red or orange) amount of virus transmission.
You can see if your county falls into that category by clicking here.
Additionally, anyone entering a state building will be required to mask up.
"We know basically every single Kansan who has COVID and is in intensive care bed is unvaccinated," Kelly said during the conference.
Governor Kelly also said it is possible that she could announce a statewide vaccination incentive program next week.
The full press conference can be viewed here, on her Facebook page.
