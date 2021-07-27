JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. announced that all county staff will be required to show proof of full vaccination or be tested weekly for COVID-19.
The new health care mandate will take effect on Sept. 30 and will apply to both full- and part-time employees.
A release from Jackson County, said the policy is being implemented in an effort to combat the increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
“The delta variant we’re fighting now is much more contagious and requires us to act with a sense of urgency,” said White. “Science and facts show the vaccine is the absolute best way protect ourselves and others from serious illness or death. Our new policy will help us ensure staff and guests to our facilities remain safe, while also improving our chances of defeating this virus once and for all.”
The release from the county continues to say:
“Over the last several months, the County has strongly encouraged staff to get vaccinated by providing education on the virus and the vaccines, paid time off to receive the vaccine and even hosted free vaccine clinics at multiple county buildings to make it more convenient for staff and their families to get vaccinated.
Details of the County’s health care mandate will be provided to staff before the policy takes effect. Additionally, masks will continue to be a requirement in all county buildings and facilities for staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.”
