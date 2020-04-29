TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – A staff member at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is now the fourth Kansas Department of Corrections facility with a confirmed case. The first case was reported at the Lansing Correction Facility.

The staff member at the juvenile complex is a female over the age of 20.

In response to the positive test, the juvenile complex said they have done the following:

• KDHE conducted contact tracing to determine who among the staff and residents have been in close contact with the individual

• The Shawnee County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of KJCC who may have been in close contact with the individual and will notify those persons

• KDOC will remain diligent in monitoring other staff and residents for symptoms

“Corrections is essential work during this pandemic and always,” the Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said. “We remain committed to collaborating with KDHE to ensure that we are doing everything we can to keep our staff and residents safe and healthy during this time.”