More patients are added to the lists of COVID-19 cases every day, with now more than 35 hundred cases in Missouri alone. While facts and figures can paint a bleak picture, the staff at one metro hospital are celebrating successes as a way to share hope in this trying time.

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Every day, we share new numbers of people confirmed to have COVID-19. The facts and figures can paint a pretty bleak picture.

nurses cheer when patients recover

Today, however, we have a story of hope out of St. Luke’s East in Lee’s Summit.

Carrie Willis is a Nurse Manager at St. Luke’s East.

“Fear and panic can just be devastating to people,” she said. “We just want to temper that.”

She said her team has been looking for ways to brighten patients’ days. So when two patients went home after being treated for COVID-19, the staff sent them off in style.

“I think it was just as much to celebrate the patients getting to go home and make them feel good about it as it was to kind of celebrate each other, too, and to have something to cheer about and be excited about,” she said.

“They’re having a good time with it,” she added. “It’s been something that’s fun for the team and brought them together for some good times at work, too.”

Willis said the patients are the focus, but their success is everyone’s success.

Of course, there are still ups and downs.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind of emotions just like people at home have probably experienced,” she said.

While the low points deserve our attention, the highs do, too.

“We need a little bit of happy times, too, and some good news,” she said. “For people to know that it’s not always the doom and gloom that we’ve heard.”

And the send-off celebrations are only going to get bigger from here on out.

“It is scary times, but we are all in it together,” she said. “We will get through this together and come out stronger.”

Willis said she isn’t going to share everything they have planned for the next send off.

