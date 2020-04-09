LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Every day, we share new numbers of people confirmed to have COVID-19. The facts and figures can paint a pretty bleak picture.
Today, however, we have a story of hope out of St. Luke’s East in Lee’s Summit.
Carrie Willis is a Nurse Manager at St. Luke’s East.
“Fear and panic can just be devastating to people,” she said. “We just want to temper that.”
She said her team has been looking for ways to brighten patients’ days. So when two patients went home after being treated for COVID-19, the staff sent them off in style.
“I think it was just as much to celebrate the patients getting to go home and make them feel good about it as it was to kind of celebrate each other, too, and to have something to cheer about and be excited about,” she said.
“They’re having a good time with it,” she added. “It’s been something that’s fun for the team and brought them together for some good times at work, too.”
Willis said the patients are the focus, but their success is everyone’s success.
Of course, there are still ups and downs.
“It’s been kind of a whirlwind of emotions just like people at home have probably experienced,” she said.
While the low points deserve our attention, the highs do, too.
“We need a little bit of happy times, too, and some good news,” she said. “For people to know that it’s not always the doom and gloom that we’ve heard.”
And the send-off celebrations are only going to get bigger from here on out.
“It is scary times, but we are all in it together,” she said. “We will get through this together and come out stronger.”
Willis said she isn’t going to share everything they have planned for the next send off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.