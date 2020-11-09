ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) - The surge in COVID-19 cases is so bad in St. Louis County that one official warns there could be new restrictions in a week or two.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page asked people to voluntarily stay home, and limit their inner circle of contacts to no more than ten people.
And he's asking anyone who recently traveled or attended a big event to quarantine for 14 days.
Page says the county's contact tracers are completely overwhelmed and will be targeting the most at-risk population.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.