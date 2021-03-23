ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- Masks will no longer be mandated in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The mask mandate will officially end for St. Joseph at 11:59 p.m. on March 23, which will mean that businesses within the city will no longer be required to mandate that customers or employees wear masks.
Businesses can still require people to wear masks, but it won't be mandated that they do so.
This comes as a result of a city council vote that happened on Monday.
"Face coverings, while indoors or when social distancing cannot be maintained, are still encouraged, and we ask everyone to be respectful to those who choose to continue wearing them for their protection," a release from the city said. "The pandemic is not over, and we need to remain cautious to ensure the safety and health of our community as well as keeping our businesses open. Please continue practicing social distancing when possible and stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness."
