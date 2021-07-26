SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) -- The use of monoclonal antibodies is one strategy being used in Springfield, Missouri to help patients avoid being hospitalized.
A special infusion center has been set up. Eight patients were treated over the weekend; the goal is to infuse 30 patients per day.
The use of monoclonal antibodies is increasing as trials prove successful and more patients become sick with the delta variant.
"The delta variant requires different infusions," said Dr. Matthew Stinson with Jordan Valley Community Health. "You can't use the same antibodies you used before."
Dr. Nathan Bahr with The University of Kansas Health System said they have discovered patients respond best to Regeneron.
“These variants have adapted so that those are no longer very good options, but this Regeneron combination of two monoclonal antibodies is still working quite well,” Dr. Bahr said.
Regeneron was used to treat former President Donald Trump.
Doctors caution it must be given early and there’s criteria patients must fit for the infusion to make sense.
The University of Kansas Health System reports its numbers show expected hospitalizations among infused patients decreased from 6-10% down to 2-3%.
