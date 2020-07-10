KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Sporting Kansas City has confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19.
They did not say what the player's name is.
This comes after there was mandatory testing for two days back-to-back upon arriving in Orlando on July 5. There have been five testing days total since they got there.
This player had the two consecutive test results come back negative.
No one else with Sporting has tested positive.
Sporting will play against Minnesota United FC on Sunday.
The league protocol states that the player with COVID-19 will be relocated to an isolated area in the hotel. Contact tracing will be performed.
