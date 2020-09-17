LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - A local manufacturer is developing a new niche during the coronavirus crisis.
Digital Ally, an imaging technology company in Lenexa, is producing automated thermometers that can measure body temperatures with the wave of a wrist.
Stan Ross, the company's CEO, said the units can measure up to 30 people in the span of a minute.
"We've definitely seen the effect [COVID] can have on our economy and people's lives," Ross said. "I think it's right at the front of everyone's mind."
The sensors are designed for places that require a degree of crowd management. Schools like St. Michael the Archangel have adopted them for students who are returning to class in the fall.
Loreno Rizzi, the principal of the school, said the logistics of bringing students into the building in a safe way is one of the most difficult tasks educators face. Four kiosks sit at the entrances to the school as a way to make the entry more seamless.
"Getting kids in the building and separating them has been a challenge," he said, "but we have a good plan in place."
Sporting KC has been using the technology, too. The team has also implemented another Digital Ally product at certain areas of Children's Mercy Park--Facial Recognition.
"It will be able to tell you to put your mask on," Ross said. "Or tell you if you can even enter a room."
Ross said the company is also courting the Kansas City Chiefs as a potential client. He believes measuring temperatures in masses will be an essential part of managing crowds at nearly every major venue, as well as many office buildings and schools.
"If this is a way to get back to normal," Ross said, "everyone's for it. Let's do it."
